India, EU Deepen 6G Partnership to Build Secure and Trusted Digital Future

India and the European Union have reaffirmed their commitment to deepen strategic cooperation in next-generation digital technologies, including 6G telecommunications, with a strong focus on security, trust and resilient global supply chains.

The commitment was reflected in the Leaders’ Statement issued during the visit of European Commission President Ms. Ursula von der Leyen and the EU College of Commissioners to India from 27–28 February 2025, underscoring the growing convergence between India and the EU on shaping the future of advanced digital infrastructure.

Leaders from both sides highlighted the expanding role of advanced and emerging technologies under the India–EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) and welcomed enhanced collaboration in telecommunications, digital infrastructure and global standards development.

A key highlight of the Joint Statement was the welcome extended to the collaboration between India’s Bharat 6G Alliance and the European Union’s 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association (6G SNS IA). This industry-led partnership aims to align research and innovation priorities for the development of secure, trusted and future-ready 6G networks.

The collaboration is expected to play a significant role in building resilient and diversified telecom supply chains, while promoting openness, interoperability and security-by-design in next-generation communication systems. Both sides emphasised the importance of cooperation across the full innovation lifecycle—research and development, testing, and standardisation—to shape globally interoperable 6G standards that foster innovation, competitiveness and inclusive digital growth.

The strengthened engagement aligns closely with India’s national 6G vision, steered by the Department of Telecommunications, and reflects India’s ambition to emerge as a global contributor and leader in 6G technology development, while ensuring secure, affordable and sustainable digital infrastructure for citizens and industry.

The enhanced India–EU partnership in advanced telecommunications also supports the broader strategic framework of “Towards 2030: A Joint India–EU Comprehensive Strategic Agenda”, endorsed at the 16th India–EU Summit held on 27 January 2026 in New Delhi. The Agenda calls for deeper cooperation in building universal, meaningful, robust and secure digital infrastructure, alongside closer collaboration to develop and promote trusted telecommunications ecosystems.

Together, India and the European Union reaffirmed their shared commitment to shaping a trusted, secure and resilient global digital ecosystem, delivering long-term benefits for citizens, industry and the wider international community, while setting global benchmarks for the next era of digital connectivity.