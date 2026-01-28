Left Menu

Tragic Roads: Security Jawan Loses Life in Accident

A Special Security Force jawan, Sunny Salgotra, lost his life in a road accident near Rotary Chowk. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed condolences. Meanwhile, a passenger bus crash near Muradpur-Bathuni injured 11, including an infant. The injured were taken to GMC Associated Hospital in Rajouri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-01-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 22:14 IST
A Special Security Force (SSF) jawan tragically lost his life in a road mishap when his motorcycle was struck by a car near Rotary Chowk, officials reported. Sunny Salgotra, a Selection Grade Constable, was stationed at Lok Bhavan and served as part of the security detail for Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Offering his condolences, Lt Governor Sinha deemed the incident 'unfortunate' and extended his deepest sympathies to Salgotra's grieving family. The official statement conveyed prayers for the deceased's eternal peace and strength for the bereaved family during their time of loss.

In a separate incident, a passenger bus heading to Doongi Keri from Rajouri experienced an accident near Muradpur-Bathuni in Rajouri district. This accident resulted in injuries to 11 passengers, including an infant. All injured individuals were transported to GMC Associated Hospital in Rajouri for medical treatment.

