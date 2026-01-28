Tragic Dispute: Head Constable Killed Over Sandwich Debacle in Patiala

In a tragic incident in Patiala, Head Constable Amandeep Singh lost his life after a minor dispute over a sandwich payment spiraled into a fatal confrontation. The altercation, which took place on January 25, led to the untimely death of Singh when six attackers allegedly assaulted him.

According to Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma, the incident began with a verbal altercation at a local eatery where Singh, off-duty and without uniform, had insisted on paying after finishing his food. This disagreement with a youth quickly escalated into violence.

Police reported prompt action, apprehending all six suspects, including two juveniles, within 36 hours across districts. Notably, some suspects had previous criminal records. SSP Sharma highlighted the incident as a spontaneous act, not gang-related, reiterating the force's commitment to combating crime.

