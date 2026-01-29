Prosecutors Push for July Trial in High-Profile Manhattan Murder Case

Manhattan prosecutors are advocating for a trial date to be set on July 1 in Luigi Mangione's state murder trial. Mangione is accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. This push comes ahead of his federal trial, which could proceed with a death penalty consideration, scheduled for jury selection on September 8.

Assistant District Attorney Joel Seidemann emphasized state interest in avoiding trial delays in his letter to Judge Gregory Carro. Seidemann argued that since state prosecutors initiated the investigation, it is appropriate the state trial precedes the federal proceedings.

The federal trial's schedule, which depends on whether the death penalty is on the table, adds complexity. Defense attorneys seek to exclude certain evidence and argue against the spectacle surrounding Mangione's arrest. A decision on pretrial motions awaits, potentially affecting the trial's timeline.

