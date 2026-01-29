Senate Standoff: Immigration Showdown Sparks Shutdown Threat
Senate Democrats are demanding new restrictions on immigration agents, including mandatory body cameras and adherence to local police rules, leading to a potential government shutdown. The confrontation with the Trump administration hinges on Democrats' refusal to fund DHS without these new limitations amidst rising criticism of ICE enforcements.
U.S. Senate Democrats are pressing for new restrictions on immigration agents, setting the stage for a showdown with the Trump administration that risks a partial government shutdown.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer insists that agents, notably those from ICE, follow stricter guidelines, including wearing body cameras and adhering to the same use-of-force standards as local police. He argues for the necessity of search warrants signed by judges, not just DHS officials, citing increasing disapproval over recent enforcement actions.
Criticism of ICE has intensified following a recent incident in Minneapolis where agents killed a U.S. citizen. This political impasse threatens to stall funding across major government departments if an agreement isn't reached soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
