The Costly Deployment: Trump's Federal Troop Strategy Under Scrutiny

The Trump administration's deployment of federal troops to six US cities has cost taxpayers approximately USD 496 million, with expected future costs surpassing USD 1 billion. Criticism arises over potential overreach of presidential power and conflicts with state authority, as highlighted by recent Congressional Budget Office data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2026 03:33 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 03:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
New data from the Congressional Budget Office reveals the Trump administration's deployment of federal troops to six US cities has cost taxpayers around USD 496 million by December. Estimates suggest the cost could exceed USD 1 billion if deployments continue throughout the year.

President Trump defended the action as a measure to bolster local law enforcement and combat crime. However, critics argue that this move undermines state and local authority and challenges presidential powers under the Constitution.

Senator Jeff Merkley, a prominent figure on the Senate Budget Committee, has been vocal in questioning these expenditures. Legal challenges from local leaders have been raised, with some proving successful, like a federal judge ruling against the deployment in Los Angeles.

