Global News Digest: Key Diplomatic and Political Shifts

The summary of current world news touches on diplomatic developments in Venezuela, Japan's political landscape, U.S.-Denmark-Greenland relations, conflicts in DRC, and airport checks in Asia due to the Nipah virus. Additionally, it covers the U.S. handing over a tanker to Venezuela, Iran's military categorization by the EU, and Trump's warnings to Minneapolis.

In Venezuela, Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the progress towards stronger relations with the U.S. indicating no immediate military actions needed for now. This comes after Delcy Rodriguez's interim leadership since President Maduro's arrest, and a stern warning from President Trump for compliance with U.S. demands.

Ahead of the general election on February 8, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's political party looks to secure a majority in the lower house according to a Nikkei survey, leading to fiscal policy concerns and potential debt issues due to the expansionary agenda.

U.S. relations with Denmark and Greenland are under diplomatic talks aimed at easing tensions initiated by President Trump's Arctic region stance, alongside a critical minerals deal in the DRC facing scrutiny amid local unrest

