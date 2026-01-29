Left Menu

Sports Buzz: Pro Bowls, Hall of Fame Snubs, and Tennis Triumphs

The latest sports updates cover CeeDee Lamb's Pro Bowl addition, Eli Manning's Hall of Fame snub, Tom Brady's remarks on Bill Belichick's exclusion, and Steven Adams' season-ending surgery. NFL, NBA, soccer, and tennis events are highlighted, alongside coach and player transitions in the Angels and Browns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 05:23 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 05:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

CeeDee Lamb, wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, has been added to the NFC's Pro Bowl roster, replacing Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the Seattle Seahawks. This marks Lamb's fifth consecutive Pro Bowl selection. Meanwhile, Eli Manning fell short once again in his bid for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, missing the 2026 class.

Tom Brady expressed his disbelief over the omission of Bill Belichick from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, arguing against the decision by the voting committee. In other news, Houston Rockets' Steven Adams will miss the rest of the season due to ankle surgery, initially ruled out from a game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Novak Djokovic advanced to the semifinals of the Australian Open after Lorenzo Musetti retired due to injury. Djokovic eyes another Grand Slam title, facing a challenging path ahead with potential matches against top contenders like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Elsewhere, the sports scene sees new adjustments with the Los Angeles Angels acquiring Kaleb Ort and the Cleveland Browns' Jim Schwartz deciding against a return.

