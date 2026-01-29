Left Menu

Bruce Springsteen's New Protest Anthem: A Tribute to Suffering Minneapolis

Bruce Springsteen's latest protest song 'Streets of Minneapolis' commemorates Alex Pretti and Renee Good, Minneapolis residents affected by aggressive immigration raids. As the song honors their tragic deaths, the piece critiques Trump's policies and calls for changes in immigration enforcement practices.

Updated: 29-01-2026 05:24 IST
Musical icon Bruce Springsteen released a politically charged protest song on Wednesday, inspired by recent tragedies in Minneapolis linked to immigration enforcement. The song, 'Streets of Minneapolis,' serves as an homage to Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse, and Renee Good, a mother of three, who were both killed as a result of federal raids.

Springsteen's new track directly critiques former President Donald Trump's immigration strategy, which has been a cause of unrest and protests in Minneapolis and other cities. Through his music, Springsteen aims to bring awareness to what he calls the 'state of terror' inflicted upon the city by immigration raids.

The song touches upon broader themes of systemic issues in immigration practices, highlighting public grievances and calling for policy reform. Springsteen hopes to inspire action and conversation around these critical social justice issues through his art.

