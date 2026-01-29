U.S. Cracks Down on Haitian Officials Amid Gang Empowerment Allegations

The U.S. State Department intensified its stance against certain Haitian officials on Wednesday, imposing visa restrictions on three of them. They are accused of backing 'terrorist gangs' within the island nation. Two of the individuals serve on Haiti's Transitional Presidential Council, along with a cabinet minister.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott stated that the actions of these officials have empowered gangs, some recognized as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, leading to increased instability in Haiti. The U.S. is taking decisive steps by not only imposing new restrictions but also revoking any existing visas held by the implicated individuals and their immediate family members.

This development represents a continued effort by the U.S. to combat the influence of gangs in Haiti and hold accountable those accused of abetting such groups, aiming to restore order in the troubled nation.