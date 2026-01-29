Left Menu

Poker Trials and Tribulations: Tobey Maguire's Testimony Highlights High-Stakes Drama

Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire testified in the tax trial of Tom Goldstein, revealing recovery attempts for over $7 million in poker winnings. Maguire recounted his poker connections and legal dealings with Goldstein, who is accused of financial misconduct. The trial continues with notable poker figures testifying.

Updated: 29-01-2026 03:34 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 03:34 IST
Tobey Maguire, known for his iconic role as Spider-Man, took the stand on Wednesday during Tom Goldstein's criminal tax trial in Greenbelt, Maryland. Maguire shared details of his poker networking that led to hiring Goldstein to recover over $7 million in winnings.

Maguire testified about his association with Goldstein, a renowned former U.S. Supreme Court attorney, met through poker circles. Federal prosecutors accuse Goldstein of hiding assets and indulging in a 'high roller' lifestyle. Maguire mentioned routing his legal fees through a third party, which prosecutors claim went towards Goldstein's poker debt.

Goldstein, who has pleaded not guilty, faces charges of tax evasion and financial deceit. He argues reliance on his team for handling his financial records. The trial, expected to last four weeks, also saw testimony from poker pros like Vivek Rajkumar detailing their experiences with Goldstein.

