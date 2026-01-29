U.S. Returns Seized Tanker to Venezuela Amid Tensions

The United States has returned a seized tanker to Venezuela, marking the first such act under President Donald Trump's administration. Two U.S. officials disclosed this development, highlighting ongoing efforts to seize oil tankers connected to Venezuela, with seven such apprehensions occurring since late last year.

Known as the M/T Sophia, this Panama-flagged supertanker was handed back to Venezuelan authorities without any specified reason. U.S. officials provided no commentary on the decision, and the U.S. Coast Guard, responsible for interdiction and seizure operations, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Sophia was originally seized on January 7 by U.S. military forces. Labelled as a 'stateless, sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker,' it was under U.S. sanctions. Trump's Latin America foreign policy has centered on Venezuela, striving to dislodge President Nicolas Maduro and regain control over the country's oil industry through a substantial $100 billion plan.