U.S. Returns Seized Tanker to Venezuela Amid Tensions

The U.S. returned the Panama-flagged supertanker M/T Sophia to Venezuela after seizing it this month. This marks the first instance President Trump's administration has done so amid efforts to seize Venezuelan-linked oil tankers. The move comes amid U.S. actions aimed at exerting control over Venezuela's oil resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 03:40 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 03:40 IST
U.S. Returns Seized Tanker to Venezuela Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has returned a seized tanker to Venezuela, marking the first such act under President Donald Trump's administration. Two U.S. officials disclosed this development, highlighting ongoing efforts to seize oil tankers connected to Venezuela, with seven such apprehensions occurring since late last year.

Known as the M/T Sophia, this Panama-flagged supertanker was handed back to Venezuelan authorities without any specified reason. U.S. officials provided no commentary on the decision, and the U.S. Coast Guard, responsible for interdiction and seizure operations, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Sophia was originally seized on January 7 by U.S. military forces. Labelled as a 'stateless, sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker,' it was under U.S. sanctions. Trump's Latin America foreign policy has centered on Venezuela, striving to dislodge President Nicolas Maduro and regain control over the country's oil industry through a substantial $100 billion plan.

