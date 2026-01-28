Rubio's Venezuela Diplomacy: A Shift in U.S. Strategy

In a critical address to the U.S. Senate, Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted a new era of diplomatic relations with Venezuela, suggesting a promising shift towards U.S. alignment under interim President Delcy Rodriguez. The stance reflects a move away from potential military interventions amid evolving political dynamics.

Rubio assured lawmakers that reopening the U.S. embassy in Caracas was imminent, following productive dialogues with Venezuelan leaders. This comes as the Trump administration aims to manage Venezuelan oil sales while ensuring the nation progresses towards a transparent electoral process.

The Senate hearing also spotlighted debates around U.S. foreign policy, with Rubio facing questions over continuing alliances with former adversaries and the legality of certain military actions, amidst Congress's growing desire to regulate presidential war powers more stringently.

(With inputs from agencies.)