Tariff Tensions: South Korea and US Seek Common Ground

South Korea's Industry Minister, Kim Jung-kwan, is set to visit Washington to discuss increased US tariffs on South Korean goods. Originally announced by President Donald Trump, the tariff hike from 15% to 25% comes amid unfulfilled South Korean legislative commitments. Both sides are seeking dialogue to resolve tensions.

South Korea's Industry Minister, Kim Jung-kwan, plans a crucial visit to Washington as trade tensions rise following the announcement of increased US tariffs on South Korean imports.

President Donald Trump revealed plans to raise tariffs from 15% to 25%, citing South Korea's failure to pass legislation tied to a previous trade deal. This statement has created uncertainty and concern in Seoul.

Efforts to defuse the situation are underway with South Korean officials actively reaching out to their US counterparts, including plans for Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo to engage in discussions with US trade negotiator Jamieson Greer.

