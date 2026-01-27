Left Menu

The MoU signing ceremony will be presided over by Union Minister of AYUSH Shri Prataprao Jadhav, in the presence of Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:14 IST
AYUSH Goes Quick Commerce: Zepto to Launch Verified Digital AYUSH Store
For AYUSH startups and MSMEs, the partnership opens access to a nationwide digital customer base, simplified onboarding, and visibility on a high-frequency commerce platform. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
In a move that blends India’s traditional healthcare systems with next-generation digital commerce, the Ministry of AYUSH will facilitate the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ayush Export Promotion Council (AYUSHEXCIL) and Zepto Limited on 28 January 2026 in New Delhi.

The partnership aims to create a structured, trusted digital framework for the promotion and sale of authentic AYUSH medicines and wellness products through verified online channels—marking one of the first large-scale integrations of AYUSH with India’s fast-growing quick commerce ecosystem.

Bringing Ayurveda and AYUSH to India’s digital doorstep

The MoU signing ceremony will be presided over by Union Minister of AYUSH Shri Prataprao Jadhav, in the presence of Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha. The agreement will be formally signed by Shri Anurag Sharma, Chairman, AYUSHEXCIL, and Shri Kaivalya Vohra, Co-Founder, Zepto.

For the AYUSH sector, the collaboration represents a strategic shift—from fragmented online listings to a curated, quality-assured digital marketplace backed by government validation and platform-scale distribution.

What the partnership enables

Under the MoU, AYUSHEXCIL and Zepto will jointly roll out several first-of-its-kind digital initiatives:

  • Dedicated AYUSH storefront on Zepto, making verified products easily discoverable

  • Promotion of AYUSH Quality Mark (AQM) to ensure certified standards and authenticity

  • Digital onboarding of eligible AYUSH manufacturers, with a special focus on MSMEs

  • Consumer awareness campaigns on responsible and informed use of AYUSH products

  • Credible educational content on AYUSH systems, validated by AYUSHEXCIL and hosted on Zepto

The framework is designed to boost consumer trust, curb misinformation, and ensure that only quality-assured AYUSH products reach digital consumers.

Why this matters

With quick commerce platforms rapidly becoming a default channel for health and wellness purchases, the MoU positions AYUSH to scale responsibly in the digital economy—without compromising on authenticity, standards, or public health safeguards.

For AYUSH startups and MSMEs, the partnership opens access to a nationwide digital customer base, simplified onboarding, and visibility on a high-frequency commerce platform.

Bigger policy alignment

The initiative aligns with the government’s broader priorities under Digital India, Ease of Doing Business, and Make in India, while advancing the Ministry of AYUSH’s long-term vision of establishing AYUSH as a globally trusted health and wellness system.

Call to action

AYUSH manufacturers, wellness brands, MSMEs, and digital health entrepreneurs should prepare for onboarding opportunities as verified AYUSH products move closer to India’s on-demand digital consumers—delivered at speed, backed by standards.

