Left Menu

India Eyes Preferential Steel Exports to EU Under Trade Negotiations

India is negotiating for preferential treatment for its steel exports to the EU amid new steel regulations. A phased reduction in tariffs has been agreed under the India-EU free trade agreement, striving for better deals than non-FTA partners through WTO discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:51 IST
India Eyes Preferential Steel Exports to EU Under Trade Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is on a strategic path to gain preferential treatment for its steel exports to the European Union. The 27-nation bloc is currently in discussions with trading partners, aiming to introduce new steel regulations.

As part of the India-EU free trade agreement, India committed to gradually reducing duties on most iron and steel products from the EU. This agreement allows for preferential access through tariff reduction and quotas.

The EU plans to transition to a more restrictive steel regime come July 2026 under the new Steel Overcapacity Regulation. As negotiations unfold at the World Trade Organisation, India aims to secure favorable terms compared to non-FTA partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026