India Eyes Preferential Steel Exports to EU Under Trade Negotiations

India is on a strategic path to gain preferential treatment for its steel exports to the European Union. The 27-nation bloc is currently in discussions with trading partners, aiming to introduce new steel regulations.

As part of the India-EU free trade agreement, India committed to gradually reducing duties on most iron and steel products from the EU. This agreement allows for preferential access through tariff reduction and quotas.

The EU plans to transition to a more restrictive steel regime come July 2026 under the new Steel Overcapacity Regulation. As negotiations unfold at the World Trade Organisation, India aims to secure favorable terms compared to non-FTA partners.

