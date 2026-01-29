ICE's New Targeted Approach in Minnesota Amid Trump Administration's Directive

In a major operational shift, ICE officers in Minnesota have been instructed to steer clear of 'agitators' as they continue the federal immigration crackdown under President Donald Trump. According to new guidelines reviewed by Reuters, officers are to target only those immigrants with criminal charges or convictions, marking a significant change from previous broad sweeps.

The guidance, disseminated in a high-level email, explicitly instructs officers not to communicate with individuals protesting their actions, as it could exacerbate tensions. This development follows two fatal shootings of protestors in Minneapolis, incidents that have heightened tensions and brought intense scrutiny to federal immigration operations.

Further changes include distributing megaphones to officers to clearly announce their commands and focusing on immigrants with criminal histories. Notably, the Border Patrol will now play a support role, a strategic pivot described by a senior official as part of a 'targeted' approach. This strategic pivot reflects an effort to de-escalate conflicts, responding to ongoing legal and public backlash.

(With inputs from agencies.)