Left Menu

ICE's New Targeted Approach in Minnesota Amid Trump Administration's Directive

ICE officers in Minnesota are directed to avoid agitators during immigration operations, focusing only on immigrants with criminal records. This follows fatal shootings of protestors and an operational shift ordered by President Trump, aiming for a more targeted approach, moving away from broad arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 08:45 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 08:45 IST
ICE's New Targeted Approach in Minnesota Amid Trump Administration's Directive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major operational shift, ICE officers in Minnesota have been instructed to steer clear of 'agitators' as they continue the federal immigration crackdown under President Donald Trump. According to new guidelines reviewed by Reuters, officers are to target only those immigrants with criminal charges or convictions, marking a significant change from previous broad sweeps.

The guidance, disseminated in a high-level email, explicitly instructs officers not to communicate with individuals protesting their actions, as it could exacerbate tensions. This development follows two fatal shootings of protestors in Minneapolis, incidents that have heightened tensions and brought intense scrutiny to federal immigration operations.

Further changes include distributing megaphones to officers to clearly announce their commands and focusing on immigrants with criminal histories. Notably, the Border Patrol will now play a support role, a strategic pivot described by a senior official as part of a 'targeted' approach. This strategic pivot reflects an effort to de-escalate conflicts, responding to ongoing legal and public backlash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026