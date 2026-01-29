Left Menu

Carlyle Group's Strategic Move: Acquiring Lukoil's International Assets

Carlyle Group plans to acquire the international assets of Russia's Lukoil for $22 billion, pending U.S. government approval. The deal hinges on due diligence and regulatory clearances, with a focus on maintaining operational continuity, job preservation, and stabilizing asset performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-01-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 13:04 IST
Carlyle Group's Strategic Move: Acquiring Lukoil's International Assets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group announced plans to purchase the international assets of Russian oil giant Lukoil, valued at approximately $22 billion, contingent upon necessary due diligence and regulatory approvals. The purchase agreement signals a significant strategic investment by Carlyle in the energy sector, pending U.S. government authorization.

Carlyle's statement emphasized their commitment to maintaining operational continuity, protecting jobs, and ensuring the stability of the asset base. The firm aims to leverage its expertise in oversight and international operations to support safe and efficient performance throughout the acquired portfolio.

As global economic dynamics evolve, this acquisition reflects Carlyle's strategic approach to expanding its influence and capabilities in the international energy market, subject to securing the requisite regulatory clearances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026