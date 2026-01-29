Left Menu

CJI Surya Kant Unveils Tech-Driven Judicial Reforms

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant announced new technology-driven measures to improve judicial efficiency and reduce case backlogs. Initiatives include digital partnerships with high courts, an integrated online payment system, and a security overhaul with a PARK app for vehicle permissions and protocols.

CJI Surya Kant Unveils Tech-Driven Judicial Reforms
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant revealed on Thursday a range of technology-driven reforms aimed at boosting operational efficiency in the judiciary and addressing the persistent backlog of cases. This announcement was made as he commenced the day's judicial proceedings.

Key measures include forming digital partnerships with high courts to create a comprehensive platform that automatically updates case statuses based on trial and high court orders. The initiative will complement an integrated online payment system addressing fees and court-related services.

The CJI also highlighted enhanced security measures with the introduction of the Park Authorisation Record Keeper (PARK) app, which automates vehicle permissions and enhances safety protocols, reflecting the paramount importance of securing lawyers and litigants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

