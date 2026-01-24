Left Menu

Justice Revamped: CJI Calls for Proactive High Courts

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant urged high courts to proactively address rule of law failures, highlighting that justice delayed equates to justice destroyed. He called for enhanced mediation and alternative dispute resolutions to transform justice into a state-guaranteed service, preserving relationships and reducing costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 15:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Saturday, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant emphasized the importance of high courts being proactive in addressing systematic failures in the rule of law. Speaking about delays in justice, he described it as not only denied but destroyed.

During the Fali Nariman memorial lecture, CJI Kant urged high courts to transform justice from a passive right to a state-guaranteed service, emphasizing mediation and reconciliation. He argued that these methods preserve relationships and allow courts to focus on cases needing authoritative adjudication.

At a Bombay High Court event, he stressed on making dispute resolution extend beyond courtrooms. He insisted that high courts adapt to the digital era, ensuring easier access to justice while criticizing the wealthy for bypassing high courts in favor of the Supreme Court.

