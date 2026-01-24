Judiciary Alert: Proactive High Courts for Justice Transformation

The Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, has emphasized the urgent need for High Courts to adopt a proactive stance concerning systemic lapses in the legal realm, asserting that 'justice delayed is not only justice denied but justice destroyed.'

Addressing audiences at the Fali Nariman memorial lecture and a separate felicitation event, CJI Kant stressed the transformation of justice access from a mere passive right to an ensured state service. He called for strengthened dispute resolution through mediation, reconciliation, and arbitration, noting these not only preserve relationships but also reduce costly delays.

The CJI highlighted the proactive role courts must play in invigorating mediation efforts, supported by Maharashtra's generous judicial budget. Recognizing high courts as crucial custodians of citizens' rights, CJI Kant also underscored adapting to digital advancements for better justice accessibility.

