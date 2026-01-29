Left Menu

Tragedy in Kolkata: Fire Claims 21 Lives

A catastrophic fire in Anandapur, near Kolkata, has claimed 21 lives, with more bodies discovered in gutted buildings. Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders to maintain order as identification of victims, many charred beyond recognition, is underway. The BJP's proposed site visit has sparked political tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-01-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 13:24 IST
Tragedy in Kolkata: Fire Claims 21 Lives
A devastating fire near Kolkata on January 26 has resulted in 21 fatalities with 13 more bodies found in gutted structures. The disaster has heightened concerns as 28 people remain missing, suggesting the death toll may rise, according to police reports on Thursday.

Prohibitory orders have been enforced to limit public movement following the incident, particularly ahead of plans by BJP leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, to visit the impacted site. The fire ravaged two godowns and a momo manufacturing unit in Anandapur, South 24 Parganas, approximately close to Kolkata, reducing them to ashes.

Given the scale of the destruction, authorities admit the possibility of an increased toll. DNA profiling of the 21 recovered bodies is set to commence Thursday due to the severe charring, hindering typical identification methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

