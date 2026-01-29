Left Menu

Unity as a Pillar: Kerala's Path Forward in 2026-27 Budget

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal emphasized unity and cultural harmony as essential for the state's growth in his 2026-27 budget speech. He announced a project to record Kerala’s religious history and addressed the global trade impact of Trump's tariffs and the incarceration of Venezuela’s President.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-01-2026 14:21 IST
Unity as a Pillar: Kerala's Path Forward in 2026-27 Budget
In his 2026-27 budget speech, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal underscored the need for unity among Kerala's diverse communities to ensure the state's prosperity. Highlighting the adverse effects of global policies, he pushed for strengthening Kerala's cultural fraternity as a bulwark against communal division.

Balagopal announced a Rs 10 crore initiative to document the history of Kerala's religious and cultural traditions, aiming to educate international audiences while combating divisive narratives. This, he argued, would attract foreign tourists and investments, bolstering Kerala's economic prospects.

Concerns included the impact of tariffs under former US President Trump and uncertainties from new free-trade agreements affecting local industries. Balagopal also touched on global democratic challenges, urging Keralites to unite and advance the state's best interests.

