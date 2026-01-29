Unity as a Pillar: Kerala's Path Forward in 2026-27 Budget

In his 2026-27 budget speech, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal underscored the need for unity among Kerala's diverse communities to ensure the state's prosperity. Highlighting the adverse effects of global policies, he pushed for strengthening Kerala's cultural fraternity as a bulwark against communal division.

Balagopal announced a Rs 10 crore initiative to document the history of Kerala's religious and cultural traditions, aiming to educate international audiences while combating divisive narratives. This, he argued, would attract foreign tourists and investments, bolstering Kerala's economic prospects.

Concerns included the impact of tariffs under former US President Trump and uncertainties from new free-trade agreements affecting local industries. Balagopal also touched on global democratic challenges, urging Keralites to unite and advance the state's best interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)