Flag Raising Marks New Chapter in US-Venezuela Relations

In a historical move that signifies a warming of relations, the United States flag was raised over its embassy in Venezuela for the first time since 2019. This comes after the capture of the former Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro, by US troops in January.

The reopening is aligned with President Donald Trump's support for acting President Delcy Rodríguez, who is striving to maintain open negotiations with the United States. A statement proclaimed the flag being raised 'exactly seven years after it was taken down' drew significant attention and excitement from local citizens.

While residents of Caracas viewed this as a positive change, with many expressing joy, there remain critics within Venezuelan society and its political landscape who oppose Trump's actions regarding Maduro's removal and the burgeoning American influence in the oil sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)