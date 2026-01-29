Left Menu

Pakistan Army's Technological Transformation: A New Era in Defence

Pakistan's military is undergoing a transformation, focusing on multi-domain warfare. Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir highlights the shift towards technological maneuvers over physical ones, aiming to enhance operational readiness and sovereignty protection. New digital initiatives, like the ROHI eSkills Learning Hub, are part of this evolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 29-01-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's military is undergoing significant transformation across multiple domains, according to Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of Defence Forces. During a visit to Bahawalpur Garrison, Munir stressed the military's readiness to defend the nation's territorial integrity.

He emphasized the need for the armed forces to adapt to the demands of future battlefield environments by integrating technology at a rapid pace. These technological maneuvers, Munir mentioned, will supersede traditional physical tactics.

Additionally, Munir inaugurated the ROHI eSkills Learning Hub, designed to promote digital skills among students. This initiative is part of broader efforts to integrate modern tech into military and civilian training programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

