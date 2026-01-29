Left Menu

U.S. Lifts Aid Suspension Amid Somalia Dispute

The United States has lifted a suspension of aid to Somalia following acknowledgment of disruptions by Somali authorities. The suspension affected World Food Program aid at the Port of Mogadishu. While the U.S. announced the resumption of aid, specifics on the timing remain unclear amid ongoing disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:11 IST
U.S. Lifts Aid Suspension Amid Somalia Dispute
  • Kenya

The United States announced on Wednesday the decision to lift its suspension of aid to Somalia. This action follows claims that Somali authorities have taken responsibility for earlier disruptions to aid operations.

The suspension, which was initially put in place due to the alleged destruction of a U.S.-funded warehouse containing 75 metric tons of World Food Program aid, highlighted tensions with Somalia's federal government. U.S. officials stated that the aid disruption affected crucial food supplies meant for malnourished children and pregnant women.

Despite Somalia's Foreign Ministry rejecting U.S. allegations, citing unrelated port construction efforts, the U.S. confirmed aid resumption while emphasizing its strict stance on mismanagement of resources. The incident comes amid tightening U.S. policies on Somali migration and ongoing challenges in the region marked by poverty and insecurity.

