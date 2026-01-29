Left Menu

ASEAN Navigates Regional Challenges: Myanmar Elections, South China Sea Tensions, and Border Disputes

ASEAN faces significant regional challenges, addressing Myanmar's contentious elections, stalled South China Sea Code of Conduct negotiations, and a fragile ceasefire in the Thailand-Cambodia border dispute. Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Lazaro acknowledges divisions over Myanmar, pushes for progress in maritime negotiations, and stresses ASEAN's monitoring role in border peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:40 IST
ASEAN Navigates Regional Challenges: Myanmar Elections, South China Sea Tensions, and Border Disputes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) grapples with critical regional issues including Myanmar's controversial election results, unresolved South China Sea tensions, and a tentative ceasefire in the border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia. These topics dominated discussions at a recent meeting in the Philippines.

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Theresa Lazaro highlighted differing opinions within ASEAN regarding Myanmar, noting that while some see the elections as potentially positive, it does not equate to support. She reiterated ASEAN's commitment to the 2021 five-point peace plan amid ongoing military rule in Myanmar.

Negotiations for a South China Sea Code of Conduct are set for renewed focus under the Philippines' upcoming ASEAN chairmanship. Lazaro vowed to move talks forward to establish a legally binding agreement. Meanwhile, she reassured that ASEAN's observer role would help maintain the ceasefire in the tense Thailand-Cambodia border region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026