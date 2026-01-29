Ukraine's Winter Chill: A Grave Threat to Winter Crops

As Ukraine braces for an intense cold wave, temperatures are expected to plummet to minus 30 degrees Celsius at the onset of next week, posing a severe threat to winter crops, according to agricultural analysts and the national emergency service.

The abrupt temperature decline, starting February 1, will impact all regions except southern Ukraine, with minor relief anticipated by February 4, as per reports on Telegram.

Despite southern Ukraine facing milder frosts, lack of snow cover endangers the crops. Notably, the current cold snap is predominantly hazardous for winter wheat, which constitutes 95% of Ukraine's wheat harvest, sown in autumn and reaped the following summer.

