Ukraine's Winter Chill: A Grave Threat to Winter Crops

Ukraine faces dangerously low temperatures of up to -30°C, threatening winter crops. Barva Invest emphasizes potential damage due to minimal snow cover, particularly in central, north-eastern, and eastern regions. Southern Ukraine will experience milder frosts, but lack of snow cover remains a concern for crop protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

As Ukraine braces for an intense cold wave, temperatures are expected to plummet to minus 30 degrees Celsius at the onset of next week, posing a severe threat to winter crops, according to agricultural analysts and the national emergency service.

The abrupt temperature decline, starting February 1, will impact all regions except southern Ukraine, with minor relief anticipated by February 4, as per reports on Telegram.

Despite southern Ukraine facing milder frosts, lack of snow cover endangers the crops. Notably, the current cold snap is predominantly hazardous for winter wheat, which constitutes 95% of Ukraine's wheat harvest, sown in autumn and reaped the following summer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

