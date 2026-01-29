Left Menu

India's Trade Future: Focus on Opportunities, Not Tariffs

World Bank President Ajay Banga suggests India should prioritize opportunities over tariff concerns amid global trade tensions. Highlighting India's numerous trade agreements, Banga praises the recent India-EU free trade agreement as an exemplary move. His remarks came during a visit to the CTTC in Bhubaneswar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:40 IST
India's Trade Future: Focus on Opportunities, Not Tariffs
Ajay Banga

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga urged India to shift its focus from tariffs to trade opportunities amid ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting global commerce.

During a media interaction at Bhubaneswar's Central Tool Room and Training Centre, Banga highlighted India's progress, citing over 100 regional and bilateral agreements forged in the past two decades, including the significant India-EU free trade agreement.

Emphasizing the importance of trade deals, Banga noted that emerging markets like India have become vital players in global trade, with their involvement doubling to 40% from 20% over the last twenty years. The new India-EU agreement, offering duty-free access to 93% of Indian shipments, marks a substantial step in this direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026