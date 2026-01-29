EU Sanctions Iran Amid Rising Tensions with the Revolutionary Guard

The European Union has taken a decisive stance against Iran by adopting new sanctions on Thursday. These measures target individuals and entities accused of a violent crackdown on protesters and providing support to Russia, according to EU diplomats.

Additionally, EU foreign ministers are expected to reach a consensus on categorizing Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization. This move would position the IRGC alongside groups like Islamic State and al Qaeda, representing a significant shift in Europe's policy towards Iran's regime.

Leading EU nations, including France, have been hesitant to condemn the IRGC in the past. However, following a pledge of support from Paris, the bloc seems poised to unanimously agree on this symbolic and strategic policy change.

(With inputs from agencies.)