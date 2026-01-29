Left Menu

EU Sanctions Iran Amid Rising Tensions with the Revolutionary Guard

The European Union has imposed new sanctions on Iran, targeting individuals and groups involved in repressing protests and assisting Russia. The EU is also expected to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, signaling a major policy shift against Iran.

29-01-2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union has taken a decisive stance against Iran by adopting new sanctions on Thursday. These measures target individuals and entities accused of a violent crackdown on protesters and providing support to Russia, according to EU diplomats.

Additionally, EU foreign ministers are expected to reach a consensus on categorizing Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization. This move would position the IRGC alongside groups like Islamic State and al Qaeda, representing a significant shift in Europe's policy towards Iran's regime.

Leading EU nations, including France, have been hesitant to condemn the IRGC in the past. However, following a pledge of support from Paris, the bloc seems poised to unanimously agree on this symbolic and strategic policy change.

