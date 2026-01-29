Escalating Tensions: Gaza Ceasefire Faces New Challenges

In another outbreak of violence, Israeli forces killed at least two Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, according to health officials. The deadly incident unfolded as both Hamas and Israel prepared for the next step of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement. The Israeli military has yet to comment on the fatalities.

Since the ceasefire's inception in October, the Gaza health ministry reports that Israeli fire has claimed at least 490 lives in the conflict-damaged enclave. Meanwhile, Israel contends that four of its soldiers have been killed by Gaza militants during the same period, with both sides trading blame for violations.

The upcoming phase two of the ceasefire deal presents significant challenges, particularly over Hamas disarmament—a contentious issue the group opposes. The plan also envisions the deployment of an international peacekeeping force to stabilize the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)