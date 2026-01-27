Hamas' Bold Move: Incorporating Police in New Gaza Administration
Hamas seeks to integrate 10,000 police officers into a U.S.-backed Palestinian administration for Gaza. This proposal faces opposition from Israel. A recent ceasefire deal, brokered by the U.S., requires Hamas to disarm, facilitating governance by a Palestinian technocratic committee. Disarmament discussions continue amid regional and international diplomacy.
In a significant development, the Islamist group Hamas is pushing for the integration of its 10,000 police officers into a newly established U.S.-backed Palestinian administration for Gaza. This initiative, which insiders reveal, is likely to be met with resistance from Israel, a country staunchly opposed to Hamas' involvement in Gaza's future governance.
The move comes on the heels of an October ceasefire agreement orchestrated by former U.S. President Donald Trump, which mandates the handover of governance to a Palestinian technocratic body, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), provided Hamas agrees to disarmament. With the ceasefire in place, efforts are underway to implement a 20-point plan aimed at stabilizing the region.
While Hamas has indicated a willingness to hand over governance to the NCAG, significant hurdles remain, particularly concerning the status of heavy weaponry and the future role of civil servants in a new political landscape. Diplomatic discussions continue as both regional and international players seek a path forward in this complex geopolitical scenario.
(With inputs from agencies.)
