Rajasthan's Aravalli Crisis: A Call for Environmental Justice

Govind Singh Dotasra, Rajasthan Congress president, criticizes the BJP government for allegedly destroying the Aravalli Range due to a development model that disregards environmental concerns. He highlights deforestation for a transmission line project and villagers' protests against the government's inaction. Dotasra notes extensive tree cutting and wildlife migration in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:15 IST
Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra has recently criticized the BJP government for its alleged role in the destruction of the Aravalli Range. According to Dotasra, the government's developmental model overlooks the importance of greenery, forests, and rural community voices.

In a bold statement on X, Dotasra condemned the felling of approximately 60,000 trees for a transmission line project between Sikar and Narela, labeling the decision as 'destructive.' Despite ongoing protests by local villagers for two days, the government has reportedly remained indifferent.

Dotasra also pointed out that in regions such as Jodhpur and Barmer, around 26 lakh khejri trees have been cut down, causing significant wildlife migration. He questioned the continuation of such practices that harm nature and the environment under the current BJP government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

