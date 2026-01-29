Left Menu

Congress Gears Up for Action: Exposing BJP's Missteps in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh

The Congress leadership convened meetings with Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh leaders to strategize on exposing the BJP government's failures, addressing the SIR process in Rajasthan, and contesting the VB-G RAM G Act. The meetings emphasized unity and strengthening organization ahead of upcoming elections.

Congress Gears Up for Action: Exposing BJP's Missteps in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Congress top brass convened meetings with party leaders from Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, focusing on exposing the BJP government's shortcomings. Led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, discussions centered on strengthening organizational strategies.

In Rajasthan, Congress leaders, including Govind Singh Dotasra and Sachin Pilot, focused on uniting the party to challenge BJP's alleged electoral missteps and prepare for local and Assembly elections. Emphases were placed on restoring the MGNREGA scheme and contesting the perceived exploitation in land allocations.

Meanwhile, discussions with key leaders from Chhattisgarh addressed the BJP's policies affecting tribal communities, condemning the new VB-G RAM G Act. The Congress aims to amplify opposition pressure and mobilize resources to oppose changes detrimental to rural livelihoods.

