Congress Gears Up for Action: Exposing BJP's Missteps in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh

The Congress top brass convened meetings with party leaders from Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, focusing on exposing the BJP government's shortcomings. Led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, discussions centered on strengthening organizational strategies.

In Rajasthan, Congress leaders, including Govind Singh Dotasra and Sachin Pilot, focused on uniting the party to challenge BJP's alleged electoral missteps and prepare for local and Assembly elections. Emphases were placed on restoring the MGNREGA scheme and contesting the perceived exploitation in land allocations.

Meanwhile, discussions with key leaders from Chhattisgarh addressed the BJP's policies affecting tribal communities, condemning the new VB-G RAM G Act. The Congress aims to amplify opposition pressure and mobilize resources to oppose changes detrimental to rural livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)