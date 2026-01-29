Left Menu

Congress Accuses BJP of Exploiting Form 7 for Voter Deletions

The Congress has accused BJP members of mass voter deletions by misusing Form 7 during the electoral roll revision process. They demand an investigation and corrective measures from the Election Commission, alleging disenfranchisement of marginalized voters and possible coordinated efforts by BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:30 IST
Congress Accuses BJP of Exploiting Form 7 for Voter Deletions
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has accused members of the BJP of orchestrating mass deletions from electoral rolls through the improper use of Form 7. This misuse allegedly occurred during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process across various states.

In a letter to the chief election commissioner, Congress leader K C Venugopal called for an urgent inquiry into these activities, highlighting their impact on disenfranchising marginalized voter communities. He emphasized the need for immediate intervention to prevent further fraudulent voter deletions.

The Congress demands the Election Commission initiate an investigation and undertake corrective measures like monitoring Form 7 applications and enforcing guidelines to uphold electoral integrity. They also insisted on legally addressing any discovered misuse to safeguard the fairness of upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026