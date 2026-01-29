Congress Accuses BJP of Exploiting Form 7 for Voter Deletions

The Congress party has accused members of the BJP of orchestrating mass deletions from electoral rolls through the improper use of Form 7. This misuse allegedly occurred during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process across various states.

In a letter to the chief election commissioner, Congress leader K C Venugopal called for an urgent inquiry into these activities, highlighting their impact on disenfranchising marginalized voter communities. He emphasized the need for immediate intervention to prevent further fraudulent voter deletions.

The Congress demands the Election Commission initiate an investigation and undertake corrective measures like monitoring Form 7 applications and enforcing guidelines to uphold electoral integrity. They also insisted on legally addressing any discovered misuse to safeguard the fairness of upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)