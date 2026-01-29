Congress Accuses BJP of Exploiting Form 7 for Voter Deletions
The Congress has accused BJP members of mass voter deletions by misusing Form 7 during the electoral roll revision process. They demand an investigation and corrective measures from the Election Commission, alleging disenfranchisement of marginalized voters and possible coordinated efforts by BJP.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has accused members of the BJP of orchestrating mass deletions from electoral rolls through the improper use of Form 7. This misuse allegedly occurred during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process across various states.
In a letter to the chief election commissioner, Congress leader K C Venugopal called for an urgent inquiry into these activities, highlighting their impact on disenfranchising marginalized voter communities. He emphasized the need for immediate intervention to prevent further fraudulent voter deletions.
The Congress demands the Election Commission initiate an investigation and undertake corrective measures like monitoring Form 7 applications and enforcing guidelines to uphold electoral integrity. They also insisted on legally addressing any discovered misuse to safeguard the fairness of upcoming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Voting for zilla parishad, panchayat samiti polls in Maharashtra on Feb 7, not Feb 5; counting on Feb 9: State Election Commission.
SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.
Mamata Banerjee: A Thorn in BJP's Side Over Election Commission's Conduct
Revitalizing Democracy: The Importance of Pure Electoral Rolls
India's Election Commission Advances Voter Roll Accuracy with Nationwide SIR Rollout