Diplomatic Dance: Russia's Invitation to Ukraine's Leader

Russia has extended an invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for peace talks in Moscow, a proposal previously rejected by Zelenskiy. Kremlin officials emphasize the need for well-prepared, results-oriented discussions. Reports suggest Zelenskiy and Putin are nearing a breakthrough, following mediation in Abu Dhabi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Kremlin has once again extended an invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, urging him to visit Moscow for peace discussions. According to Interfax, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed the renewed offer, though Zelenskiy's response remains pending. Last year, Zelenskiy declined a similar invitation, suggesting instead that Russian President Vladimir Putin visit Kyiv.

Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov emphasized on Wednesday the necessity for any encounters between the two leaders to be meticulously organized and geared towards actionable outcomes. Ushakov stated readiness to host Zelenskiy in Moscow, assuring that his safety would be a priority if he accepted the invitation.

In a potential diplomatic breakthrough, a U.S. official conveyed to Axios on Saturday that Zelenskiy and Putin are on the brink of arranging a direct meeting. This development follows peace talks mediated by Washington in Abu Dhabi last week, potentially signaling a shift towards resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

