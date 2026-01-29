Diplomatic Dance: Russia's Invitation to Ukraine's Leader

The Kremlin has once again extended an invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, urging him to visit Moscow for peace discussions. According to Interfax, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed the renewed offer, though Zelenskiy's response remains pending. Last year, Zelenskiy declined a similar invitation, suggesting instead that Russian President Vladimir Putin visit Kyiv.

Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov emphasized on Wednesday the necessity for any encounters between the two leaders to be meticulously organized and geared towards actionable outcomes. Ushakov stated readiness to host Zelenskiy in Moscow, assuring that his safety would be a priority if he accepted the invitation.

In a potential diplomatic breakthrough, a U.S. official conveyed to Axios on Saturday that Zelenskiy and Putin are on the brink of arranging a direct meeting. This development follows peace talks mediated by Washington in Abu Dhabi last week, potentially signaling a shift towards resolution.

