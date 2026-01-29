Left Menu

Revamping Rural Employment: VB-G RAM G Legislation Enacted

The Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, reforms the MGNREGS with a focus on enhancing rural employment, transparency, and income security. Enacted amidst decreasing demand for MGNREGS, the new Act aligns with India's long-term vision and addresses structural weaknesses for future rural economic growth.

The Indian government has introduced the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, marking a comprehensive statutory reform of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). This new legislation comes in response to a notable decline in MGNREGS work demand, reflecting the evolving economic landscape in rural areas.

As outlined in the Economic Survey presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, rural economic conditions have shown significant improvement. Factors such as robust consumption, rising incomes, and better credit access indicate a shift towards diversified livelihoods, reducing reliance on traditional employment guarantee schemes.

The VB-G RAM G Act aims to enhance rural employment through improved planning and accountability, ensuring weekly or fortnightly wage disbursement and integrating local planning with national initiatives. This overhaul underscores a strategic pivot towards achieving India's inclusive growth vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, emphasizing infrastructure and income security.

