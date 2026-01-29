E-Rickshaw Driver Arrested in Fatal Stabbing Incident
An e-rickshaw driver was arrested in northwest Delhi for allegedly stabbing a labourer to death. The incident occurred after a quarrel between the victim, Mohit, and the accused, Sandeep, both from Mangol Puri. The victim succumbed to injuries at a local hospital. Further investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
An e-rickshaw driver is in police custody after allegedly stabbing a labourer to death in northwest Delhi during the early hours of Thursday. Authorities responded to a distress call at 7:16 AM about a man found injured with stab wounds, leading to a swift police response to the scene.
The victim, identified as 28-year-old Mohit from Mangol Puri, was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where medical staff declared him dead upon arrival. Initial investigations disclosed that Mohit, a tent labourer, had left his residence Tuesday night before the tragic incident unfolded.
Investigators revealed that the altercation arose between Mohit and Sandeep, the 35-year-old suspect, at a house following a minor dispute. Sandeep, also from Mangol Puri and an e-rickshaw driver, allegedly stabbed Mohit in the leg. The weapon was recovered, and further investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- e-rickshaw
- stabbing
- Delhi
- arrest
- death
- investigation
- crime
- police
- hospital
- altercation
ALSO READ
Ajit's death casts shadow on ZP, panchayat samiti polls; voting moved to Feb 7, counting on Feb 9
Vigilance Stings: Doctor Caught with Illicit Cash, Faces Investigation
Tragedy Strikes Baramati: Learjet Crash Investigation Intensifies
Rally for Justice: Unveil the Full Truth Behind Marina's Tragic Death
Controversy Erupts Over Nazirabad Fire Death Toll and Safety Standards