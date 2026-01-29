Left Menu

E-Rickshaw Driver Arrested in Fatal Stabbing Incident

An e-rickshaw driver was arrested in northwest Delhi for allegedly stabbing a labourer to death. The incident occurred after a quarrel between the victim, Mohit, and the accused, Sandeep, both from Mangol Puri. The victim succumbed to injuries at a local hospital. Further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An e-rickshaw driver is in police custody after allegedly stabbing a labourer to death in northwest Delhi during the early hours of Thursday. Authorities responded to a distress call at 7:16 AM about a man found injured with stab wounds, leading to a swift police response to the scene.

The victim, identified as 28-year-old Mohit from Mangol Puri, was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where medical staff declared him dead upon arrival. Initial investigations disclosed that Mohit, a tent labourer, had left his residence Tuesday night before the tragic incident unfolded.

Investigators revealed that the altercation arose between Mohit and Sandeep, the 35-year-old suspect, at a house following a minor dispute. Sandeep, also from Mangol Puri and an e-rickshaw driver, allegedly stabbed Mohit in the leg. The weapon was recovered, and further investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

