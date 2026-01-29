Assam CM Advocates for Indigenous Youths in Development Projects

During a recent address, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the significance of involving indigenous youths in development ventures. Instructing Public Works Department contractors to employ at least half their workforce from local communities, Sarma aims to reduce reliance on foreign labor and shift work culture dynamics.

Sarma acknowledged the historical influx of 'Miyas,' a term for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam, noting a recent trend of migration from Bangladesh due to development in the region. He stressed the importance of protecting the local economy to prevent further economic displacement of Assamese youths.

He cited projects like the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge, urging greater participation of Assamese workers. Emphasizing an economic renaissance, Sarma announced upcoming infrastructure projects, further solidifying his commitment to strengthening Assam's economic foundation.

(With inputs from agencies.)