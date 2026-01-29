Kerala's Global Vision: Harnessing Diaspora Expertise for Development

In an ambitious call for collaboration, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged the state's overseas community to contribute their vast expertise to Kerala's ongoing development efforts. Speaking at the fifth Loka Kerala Sabha, Vijayan described expatriates as crucial to the state's economic and infrastructural advancement.

Addressing rapid innovations in science and technology, Vijayan noted the necessity for Kerala to modernize. The Chief Minister outlined plans for inclusive development, leveraging resources and innovation from expatriates, whose global influence extends across countries and sectors, ensuring Kerala's growth in the modern age.

Highlighting strong diplomatic efforts, Vijayan pointed to significant infrastructure projects like national highway expansions and air travel initiatives, emphasizing investor-friendly policies and educational reforms. The Chief Minister celebrated the shared pride in Kerala's development milestones, calling for sustained diaspora dialogue and cooperation.

