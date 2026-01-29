Left Menu

Kerala's Global Vision: Harnessing Diaspora Expertise for Development

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized the essential role of the overseas Keralites in the state's development during the Loka Kerala Sabha conference. Highlighting the need for modernization and infrastructure growth, he praised the global Keralite community's contributions and stressed continued collaboration for inclusive progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:58 IST
Kerala's Global Vision: Harnessing Diaspora Expertise for Development
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious call for collaboration, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged the state's overseas community to contribute their vast expertise to Kerala's ongoing development efforts. Speaking at the fifth Loka Kerala Sabha, Vijayan described expatriates as crucial to the state's economic and infrastructural advancement.

Addressing rapid innovations in science and technology, Vijayan noted the necessity for Kerala to modernize. The Chief Minister outlined plans for inclusive development, leveraging resources and innovation from expatriates, whose global influence extends across countries and sectors, ensuring Kerala's growth in the modern age.

Highlighting strong diplomatic efforts, Vijayan pointed to significant infrastructure projects like national highway expansions and air travel initiatives, emphasizing investor-friendly policies and educational reforms. The Chief Minister celebrated the shared pride in Kerala's development milestones, calling for sustained diaspora dialogue and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
2
BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contract Expires - WSJ

BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contra...

 Global
3
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India
4
US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big AI’s energy problem triggers call for market controls

AI-integrated digital twins redefine modern manufacturing systems

Smart homes and grids turn to AI to cut carbon and balance demand

AI in education still struggles with fairness, clarity and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026