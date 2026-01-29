In a pivotal meeting held in the Great Hall of the People, Chinese President Xi Jinping and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer committed to strengthening a comprehensive strategic partnership. The discussions unfolded as a clear rebuff of American President Donald Trump's unpredictable foreign policies.

During their 80-minute dialogue, the two leaders addressed critical issues such as tariffs, immigration crime, and technological security breaches. The meeting concluded with hopes to boost bilateral trade relations, including visa-free travel options for UK citizens, and to broker deals aimed at curbing illegal migration and drug trafficking.

Notably, the prime minister's visit marked the first British leadership engagement in China in nearly a decade, representing a significant shift in international relations. The partnership aims to transcend past differences and enhance cooperation for mutual benefit and global stability, as noted by both leaders.

