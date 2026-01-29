Left Menu

Court Sets Timelines in Lalu Prasad's Alleged Land-for-Jobs Scam

A Delhi court has outlined a schedule for evidence submission in the land-for-jobs case involving former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. Charges have been framed against several accused, including Yadav's family. Prosecution evidence will be presented from March 9-28.

A Delhi court announced that the prosecution will present evidence between March 9 and March 28 in the alleged land-for-jobs scam involving ex-railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and others. Special Judge Vishal Gogne made the announcement during a session set for the formal framing of charges.

The court gave Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap Yadav, and other accused individuals the option to appear between February 1 and 28 for charge framing. Charges have been established against 41 individuals, while 52 others have been discharged. Out of the 103 accused, five have died.

Lalu Prasad and his family members were exempted from appearing in person on the latest hearing after their legal counsels put forth submissions. Other charged individuals have been instructed to appear in court on specific dates throughout February. Meanwhile, evidence collection is set to begin in March.

