Defiant Leadership: Budapest Mayor Faces Charges Over Banned Pride Event
Budapest's liberal mayor, Gergely Karacsony, has been charged with organizing a prohibited LGBTQ+ Pride event in 2022. Despite a ban by Hungary's government, the event drew around 300,000 participants. Karacsony remains steadfast in defending freedom, facing charges from Hungary's Chief Prosecutor's Office with calls for resistance against repressive measured.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 28-01-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 17:12 IST
Charges were filed against Budapest's mayor on Wednesday for his role in organizing an unapproved LGBTQ+ Pride event last year.
Gergely Karacsony, serving as mayor since 2019, faces allegations over the June 28 event, which proceeded despite a government ban.
In response, Karacsony vowed to continue advocating for personal and collective freedoms.
