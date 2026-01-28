Left Menu

Defiant Leadership: Budapest Mayor Faces Charges Over Banned Pride Event

Budapest's liberal mayor, Gergely Karacsony, has been charged with organizing a prohibited LGBTQ+ Pride event in 2022. Despite a ban by Hungary's government, the event drew around 300,000 participants. Karacsony remains steadfast in defending freedom, facing charges from Hungary's Chief Prosecutor's Office with calls for resistance against repressive measured.

  • Country:
  • Hungary

Charges were filed against Budapest's mayor on Wednesday for his role in organizing an unapproved LGBTQ+ Pride event last year.

Gergely Karacsony, serving as mayor since 2019, faces allegations over the June 28 event, which proceeded despite a government ban.

In response, Karacsony vowed to continue advocating for personal and collective freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

