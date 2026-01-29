EU to designate Iran's Revolutionary Guard as terrorist organisation, Kallas says

European Union ‌foreign ministers have agreed to add Iran's ⁠Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to the bloc's list of terrorist ​organisations, European Foreign Policy ‍Chief Kaja Kallas said on Thursday on social media ⁠platform ‌X.

"EU ⁠Foreign Ministers just took the ‍decisive step of designating Iran's ​Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation. ⁠Any regime that kills ⁠thousands of its own people is working toward ⁠its own demise", Kallas ⁠said.

