EU to designate Iran's Revolutionary Guard as terrorist organisation, Kallas says
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 29-01-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 20:30 IST
European Union foreign ministers have agreed to add Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to the bloc's list of terrorist organisations, European Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas said on Thursday on social media platform X.
"EU Foreign Ministers just took the decisive step of designating Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation. Any regime that kills thousands of its own people is working toward its own demise", Kallas said.
