Parmanu Defence Academy Celebrates Annual Function with Patriotic Spirit

Parmanu Defence Academy hosted its Annual Function in Dehradun, featuring Bollywood star Gulshan Grover as Chief Guest. The event highlighted the academy's dedication to training cadets for the National Defence Academy through disciplined education. Awards were presented to honor exemplary cadets in various categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 24-01-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 14:51 IST
In a celebration of discipline, patriotism, and leadership, Parmanu Defence Academy hosted its Annual Function at Hotel Vasdaa Grand, Dehradun, marking a significant milestone in its contributions to defence education.

Bollywood actor Gulshan Grover, the Chief Guest, inspired the gathering with his motivational address. Accompanied by esteemed guests, including retired Colonel Raghbir Singh Bhandari and other dignitaries, he commended the academy's efforts in fostering disciplined training.

The event showcased the talents and achievements of cadets, culminating in awards like Mr. & Ms. Parmanu Defence 2026, applauding their leadership and academic prowess, and reinforced the academy's mission to shape disciplined and responsible citizens.

