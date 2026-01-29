Parole Decision for Griekwastad Murderer Sent for Review

Correctional Services Minister Dr Pieter Groenewald has referred the decision to grant parole to the Griekwastad murderer to the Correctional Supervision and Parole Review Board (CSPRB) for review, effectively suspending the parole pending further scrutiny.

The offender is serving a 20-year sentence for the 2012 murders of his mother, father and sister, as well as rape. He was a teenager at the time of the crimes and, in line with legal protections, cannot be named. The offender is currently 29 years old.

The parole decision was initially approved by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB) in Upington, which granted parole with effect from 25 March 2026 until the end of the sentence on 13 March 2034.

Minister invokes review powers

In a statement, the Department of Correctional Services said the Minister had decided to subject the parole decision to a formal review under the Correctional Services Act, 111 of 1998.

“Accordingly, the parole placement decision taken by the CSPB in Upington is suspended, pending the outcome of the review by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Review Board, which is required to consider the full record of proceedings and either confirm or substitute the decision in accordance with the Act,” the department said.

Legal basis for intervention

Section 75(8) of the Correctional Services Act provides that while parole board decisions are generally final, the Minister, National Commissioner or Inspecting Judge may refer a matter to the CSPRB for reconsideration. During this process, the original parole decision is automatically suspended.

Oversight, not a verdict

The department stressed that the referral does not constitute a judgment on the merits of the parole decision.

“The Minister emphasises that this referral is not a determination of the merits of the case, but a lawful step to ensure that parole decisions are subjected to proper oversight, comply fully with legislative requirements, and uphold public confidence in the correctional system,” the statement said.

The department said it will communicate the outcome of the review process once the CSPRB has finalised its deliberations.