Uttarakhand: Shopkeeper held in Dehradun for attacking two Kashmiri brothers

Updated: 29-01-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 22:55 IST
Uttarakhand: Shopkeeper held in Dehradun for attacking two Kashmiri brothers
Police on Thursday arrested a shopkeeper for allegedly attacking two Kashmiri brothers, including a minor, officials here said. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening in the Vikasnagar area when the accused shopkeeper, Sanjay Yadav, got into a heated argument with Danish (20) and his 17-year-old brother over buying goods from his shop, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ajay Singh said. The argument turned violent, and Yadav attacked the brothers, with the younger one being injured on the head. Both of them are said to be stable, the SSP said. He said that the brothers had come from Kashmir to visit their father during the holidays. Their father lives on rent in Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh, which is adjacent to Vikasnagar, and works as a hawker selling shawls and other goods in the surrounding area. A case was registered against Yadav at Vikasnagar Police Station, and he was arrested. Further investigation is underway.

