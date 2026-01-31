Choose peace over chaos, Guterres urges as he sets out final-year priorities

2026 “is already shaping up to be a year of constant surprises and chaos,” he told journalists in New York.

Mr. Guterres – who trained as a physicist before entering public life – said that during times of profound flux, he returns to fixed principles that explain how forces act.

Generating ‘positive reactions’

Among them is Newton’s Third Law of Motion which states that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.

“As we begin this year, we are determined to choose actions that generate concrete and positive reactions,” he said.

“Reactions of peace, of justice, of responsibility, and of progress in our troubled times.”

Chain reaction

Today, impunity is driving conflicts – fueling escalation, widening mistrust, and allowing powerful spoilers to enter from every direction.

“Meanwhile, the slashing of humanitarian aid is generating its own chain reactions of despair, displacement, and death,” as inequalities deepen.

He highlighted climate change – “the most literal and devastating illustration of Newton’s principle” – as actions that heat the planet trigger storms, wildfires, hurricanes, drought and rising seas.

Power shift

The world is also witnessing “perhaps the greatest transfer of power of our times”, namely from governments to private tech companies.

“When technologies that shape behaviour, elections, markets, and even conflicts operate without guardrails, the reaction is not innovation, it is instability,” he warned.

Hegemony is not the answer

These challenges are happening as systems for global problem-solving continue to reflect economic and power structures of 80 years ago and this must change.

“Our structures and institutions must reflect the complexity – and the opportunity – of these new times and realities,” he said.

“Global problems will not be solved by one power calling the shots. Nor will they be solved by two powers carving the world into rival spheres of influence.”

He stressed the importance of accelerating multipolarity – “one that is networked, inclusive by design, and capable of creating balance through partnerships” – but it alone does not guarantee stability or peace.

“For multipolarity to generate equilibrium, prosperity and peace, we need strong multilateral institutions where legitimacy is rooted in shared responsibility and shared values,” he said.

Shared values

Additionally, in the pursuit of reform, “structures may be out of date – but values are not,” he said.

In this regard, the people who wrote the UN Charter “understood that the values enshrined in our founding documents were not lofty abstractions or idealistic hopes” but “the sine qua non of lasting peace and enduring justice.”

He said that “despite all the hurdles, the United Nations is acting to give life to our shared values” and will not give up.

Peace, reform and development

“We are pushing for peace – just and sustainable peace rooted in international law. Peace that addresses root causes. Peace that endures beyond the signing of an agreement.”

The UN is also pressing to reform and strengthen the Security Council – “the one and only body with the Charter-mandated authority to act on peace and security on behalf of every country.”

Stating that there is no lasting peace without development, he highlighted action to speed up progress to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and reform the global financial architecture,

“That includes ending the crushing cycle of debt, tripling the lending capacity of multilateral development banks, and ensuring developing countries just participation and real influence in global financial institutions,” he said.

Climate support

On climate action, he stressed the need for deep emissions cuts this decade along with a just and equitable transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources.

“We are demanding far greater support for countries already confronting climate catastrophe, expanded early warning systems, opportunities for nations rich in critical minerals to climb global value chains,” he said.

The UN is also working urgently towards a framework for technology governance, including through global dialogue, capacity support for developing countries and the new International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The names of 40 proposed panel members will be submitted to the General Assembly soon.

AI for the developing world

Mr. Guterres has also called for the creation of a Global Fund on AI Capacity Development for developing countries, with a target of $3 billion.

