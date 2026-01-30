Left Menu

Set of Nizam's jewels under high-security custodial arrangement with RBI: Govt to RS

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in a written response to a query, also said on Thursday that no decision has been taken to relocate the collection for a permanent public exhibition in Hyderabad.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 08:23 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 08:23 IST
Set of Nizam's jewels under high-security custodial arrangement with RBI: Govt to RS
  • Country:
  • India

A set of Nizam's jewels is under a ''high-security custodial arrangement'' with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the Ministry of Culture recognises the historical, cultural and heritage significance of the jewellery, the government has informed Rajya Sabha. Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in a written response to a query, also said on Thursday that ''no decision'' has been taken to relocate the collection for a permanent public exhibition in Hyderabad. The Nizams ruled the erstwhile Hyderabad State. The territory was merged with the Union of India after Independence. Shekhawat was asked whether the government is aware that ''173 remarkable pieces of the Nizam's jewels have been securely stored in the vaults of the RBI since 1995'', to which he said, ''Yes, sir.'' The minister was also asked whether the government recognises the deep cultural, historical, and emotional significance of the Nizam's jewels to the people, and the heritage of Hyderabad, and the long-standing public sentiment that these artefacts should be displayed in the city of their origin. He was also asked whether the government proposes to relocate the collection to Hyderabad for a permanent public exhibition. The Ministry of Culture ''recognises the historical, cultural and heritage significance of the Nizam's Jewellery, including the public interest associated with these artefacts'', Shekhawat said. He further said that ''as per the existing MoU with the Reserve Bank of India for security, insurance and conservation considerations, the Jewellery is under a high-value, high-security custodial arrangement with the Reserve Bank of India''. However, no decision has been taken at present to relocate the collection for a permanent public exhibition in Hyderabad, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026