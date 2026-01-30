Left Menu

Martyrs Day: Delhi HC observes two-minutes silence

Everyone is requested to please stand up and observe two minutes silence in the memory of those who sacrificed their lives during the struggle for Indias freedom, the court master in the court of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 11:27 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 11:27 IST
Martyrs Day: Delhi HC observes two-minutes silence
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Friday observed two-minutes silence in the memory of those who laid down their lives in the country's freedom struggle. ''Everyone is requested to please stand up and observe two minutes' silence in the memory of those who sacrificed their lives during the struggle for India's freedom,'' the court master in the court of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya said. All present in the court stood in silence at 11 am halting proceedings till the court master announced to conclude it. January 30 marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and is observed as Martyrs' Day. He was assassinated on this day in 1948.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026