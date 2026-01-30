Martyrs Day: Delhi HC observes two-minutes silence

The Delhi High Court on Friday observed two-minutes silence in the memory of those who laid down their lives in the country's freedom struggle. ''Everyone is requested to please stand up and observe two minutes' silence in the memory of those who sacrificed their lives during the struggle for India's freedom,'' the court master in the court of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya said. All present in the court stood in silence at 11 am halting proceedings till the court master announced to conclude it. January 30 marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and is observed as Martyrs' Day. He was assassinated on this day in 1948.

